Sometimes people retire just to become full-time volunteers – that is what happened for John and Pat Bowers.
Although John still runs his own company, Bowers Tree Experts, he spends a lot of his time and money giving back to his hometown.
Pat retired from working at age 50 and spends her days volunteering in so many places it is hard to keep her straight!
John and Pat are both Danville natives – born and raised here with John graduating from Danville High School and Pat graduating from Schlarman Academy.
They have two sons, four grandkids and a beautiful friendship and marriage lasting 52 years to date. They have spent many years devoted to their family and their work.
“When the kids were grown, I knew it was my time to give back,” Pat said.
“Pat keeps me straight – I’d be all out of whack without her," John said. "She tells me where I can help, and I do just that.” They insist that “every marriage has struggles, whether you know it or not. There is a season for everything. What is important is that your spouse is your best friend and that you choose each other and have fun together.”
John and Pat are the sweetest couple, and the sweetest neighbors to all. Pat volunteers at Four Paws Thrift Shop, The Fischer Theatre, Downtown Danville Events and serves on the Arts in the Park board.
John says he is a volunteer by default wherever Pat goes. He trusts her to make the best decision for how they can contribute as a couple, and whenever Pat calls, he says yes.
He hauls furniture, takes out the trash, trims the grass, sorts and organizes, cuts down trees, and much more – all for Pat, and for the community. John is also known to buy groceries for the family in line in front of him at the grocery store, sponsor any community event he is proud of and show up in many silent ways.
“I love Danville because it is not too big, not too small," John said. "Everybody knows everybody. These people are our family. Our friends have become family.”
Pat agreed and said, “Danville is growing! You can feel it. We love seeing the young generation excited and taking leadership and ownership. Great things are just around the corner. People are beginning to take pride in Danville again.”
John and Pat – We are proud to know YOU! Thank you for being remarkable citizens, kind, generous and benevolent.
