“It seems like it is somewhat unusual to know your neighbors, which we think is strange because we all need someone to lean on sometimes.”
This is Sheren Azimi and Eric Waterstradt’s perspective when asked about why they go out of their way to support their neighbors.
Their next-door neighbor nominated Sheren and Eric for this award because when she moved to Danville, she had very little, and she didn’t have a Christmas tree for the holidays. Eric and Sheren brought her their spare Christmas tree.
On the same day, her gutters were falling and hanging over her driveway. Eric brought over a ladder and his tools to fix the gutters. “They are welcoming and kind. They look out for their neighbors.”
Sheren’s father was originally from Iran, and traveled to America at age 18, entering through New York City and finding his way to Danville Area Community College for his studies. This is where he met her mother, and the rest is history.
Sheren has lived in Danville her whole life. She graduated from Danville High School and has worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 23 years. She volunteers annually at the Balloons over Vermilion event and at the Festival of Trees.
Eric was also born in Danville but spent some time living in Colorado. He moved back to Danville in 2005 and met Sheren a few years later.
He works for Kuchefski Heating and Air Conditioning, and he enjoys serving the people of Danville in his role.
For both of them, they choose Danville because it is home. “Danville cares about improving. We see it every day. It gets an unfair rap”, Sheren said.
Sheren and Eric say that caring for their neighbors is the right thing to do, and it is one way to contribute to Danville. They want to remind everyone to see your neighbors, keep an eye on them, and lend a helping hand whenever possible.
Thank you, Sheren and Eric, for your kindness and care for others.
