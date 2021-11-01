DANVILLE — Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported by he Vermilion County Health Department, raising the local death toll since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 200.
The deaths were reported on Friday. The victims were a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s.
Health officials also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 90s, three in their 80s, five in their 70s, three in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in their 40s, three in their 30s, one in their 20s, two teens, and one toddler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 14,285, 331 of which are active.
There are currently 16 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 infections continue to mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.44% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 57.23%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are several local opportunities for eligible residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Those seeking booster shots are asked to bring a vaccination card and ID.
At the health department, Moderna boosters are offered on Thursday by appointment only. The clinic is currently full, but interested individuals are advised to check the website in case of openings due to cancellations.
At Danville Area Community College’s Bremer Conference Center on Friday and Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., all COVID-19 boosters will be available, no appointment needed.
Also on Friday, East Central Illinois Community Action Agency at 56 N. Vermilion St. will offer second-dose Pfizer vaccines from noon to 4 p.m.
At Carle clinics, residents can call for an appointment or go online to schedule booster vaccines.
At local pharmacies, residents can make appointments online and are advised to check to see if the pharmacy has the vaccine needed — first dose/second dose/third dose/booster.
