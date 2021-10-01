DANVILLE — Another death from COVID-19 — a woman in her 70s — has been reported in Vermilion County.
Health officials reported the death on Wednesday afternoon, which raises the local death toll since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 188. The past month was among the deadliest of the pandemic in Vermilion County, with nearly 30 deaths reported.
More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported the past two days. On Wednesday, there were 60 — two residents in their 70s, one in their 60s, four in their 50s, seven in their 40s, four in their 30s, two in their 20s, 17 teens, 18 grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, one toddler, and two infants.
Health officials on Thursday reported 47 new cases — four residents in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, three in their 20s, 17 teens, eight grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 12,960, 257 of which are active.
There are currently 25 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Wednesday, the Vermilion County Health Department tested 263 people for COVID-19.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 36.87% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 55.27%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
