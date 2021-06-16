Vermilion County's reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than 14 months went above 10,000 this week.
Health officials reported 23 new cases on Monday evening — one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, three in their 70s, two in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, three in their 20s, four teens, three grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 10,017, 58 of which are active.
The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 142.
