The Vermilion County Health Department is planning to open COVID-19 vaccination clinics at new locations after the currents series of clinics ends on April 8.
The current clinics are being conducted at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville. New appointments are no longer being taken for the Fischer clinics.
Health officials explained that those who already have appointments to receive their first-dose or second-dose vaccinations at Thursday's clinic at the Fischer will receive their vaccinations there. Those who received their first-dose vaccinations at the Fischer and who have appointments to receive their second-dose vaccinations on either March 18, March 25, April 1, or April 8 will receive their vaccinations there.
Health officials praised the Fischer Theatre for being a great host and thanked the staff and volunteers for all the help they gave during the clinics.
New vaccination sites will include an indoor clinic at Danville Area Community College and outdoor clinics at the Vermilion County Airport. The days of those clinics have not been announced. Additional clinics will be offered as well.
These clinics will be conducted on an appointment basis. People can make appointments by using the links on the health department's website, www.vchd.org, which are:
events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/e3885403-29e7-4bc5-a153-aef2f4efe251/ for the clinic at DACC.
events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ebbec390-aaf5-4278-8ac8-d1fe8bc0eeb8/ for the clinic at the airport.
These links will allow people to schedule their own appointments and to fill out the online consent form and pre-screening form.
Beginning Wednesday, people can call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264, and someone will assist them in making the appointment and filling out the online consent form and pre-screening form.
Health officials said they are calling the people who are on the wait list and are signing them up for appointments at upcoming clinics.
Those coming to weekly clinics at the Fischer Theatre through April 8 still need to bring consent forms and pre-screening forms with them. Only the other future clinics will use online forms.
