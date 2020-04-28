DANVILLE — Vermilion County’s four latest coronavirus disease cases are all related to each other through family and marriage.
The Vermilion County Health Department on Monday reported that the county now has 17 positive COVID-19 cases.
The 14th through 17th cases are three Vermilion County residents in their 20s and a preschooler.
One of the residents in his or her 20s, who was tested in Vermilion County, is currently hospitalized.
Also according to the health department, of the 17 Vermilion County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, eight have been released from isolation.
“Please continue to act responsibly. Practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and high-touch areas, and wearing masks when out of the house are simple ways to slow the spread of the disease,” according to health department officials.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,980 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 50 additional deaths, on Monday. Illinois has seen 45,883 positive cases and 1,983 deaths in 96 counties, according to the IDPH.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.
