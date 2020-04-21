DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department announced the county’s 11th and youngest COVID-19 positive case Monday afternoon.
The 11th case is a teen who lives in Vermilion County, but was tested in Chicago.
The county’s 10th case reported Friday night was a county resident in his or her 50s, who was tested in Champaign County.
Neither person was hospitalized.
The health department’s Communicable Disease Division has spoken with them about self-quarantining.
The ages of other Vermilion County resident positive cases have been: two in their 70s; one in 60s; one in 50s; three in their 30s; and two in their 20s.
Three had been hospitalized, but were doing better, according to Doug Toole, public health administrator with the Vermilion County Health Department.
“All are improving,” he said last week.
The health department, as of Friday, reported receiving 396 negative testing results for Vermilion County residents.
Residents are asked to continue to be careful and smart. Social distancing works, and all residents can help slow the rate of COVID-19 infection, according to the health department.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Monday, 1,151 new cases of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths in Illinois.
IDPH is reporting 31,508 total cases including 1,349 deaths in 95 counties in Illinois. The age of persons affected range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years old.
