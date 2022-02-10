The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office handled 28 drug overdoses in 2021, a significant increase from recent years.
The average age was 44 years old; and most are white males dying from overdoses.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said many might think there are only young people overdosing. The youngest was 22 and the oldest 67 years old.
“Most are over 40,” McFadden said.
The overdoses her office handled compare to 18 in 2016, 19 in 2017, 10 in 2018, 24 (including four suicides) in 2019 and 20 in 2020.
“I think a lot are due to covid and isolation,” she said.
Someone also may get injured and start to take a pain medicine. When the doctor-prescribed pain reliever prescription runs out, someone could seek out drugs on their own. The drugs could contain various substances and be a higher toxicity level.
The majority of the 2021 overdose deaths, approximately 18, involved fentanyl. Some were: fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication; heroin and fentanyl intoxication; and involving cocaine and other opioids.
The Danville Police Department in partnership with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (VMEG) as well as other local law enforcement agencies have put out a warning after having discovered amounts of fentanyl and fentanyl substitutes such as acetylfentanyl and benzylfentanyl laced in marijuana/cannabis sold illegally on the street as well as other illegal street drugs.
Fentanyl and its other synthetic counterparts are extremely dangerous and can be absorbed through inhalation, injection or even through the skin.
There have been reports of users demonstrating severe psychedelic side-effects as well as the typical overdose symptoms of fentanyl including itching, nausea and potentially serious respiratory depression that could result in death if not treated immediately. If you suspect that you have been contaminated and feel these symptoms please seek medical attention.
All illegal drugs have their dangers and risks, however, what a person believes is to be one drug may turn out to something completely different that could lead to catastrophic results. There is no quality control.
DPD and VMEG understand there is no quick fix to substance abuse and it requires the desire, strength and support to beat it.
A person cannot see, smell or taste fentanyl if it was to be laced into marijuana/cannabis. The amount could be so miniscule that it is undetectable to the senses but still fatal if in the body.
They understand that there is many an argument on the dangers, acceptance, pros and cons around the marijuana/cannabis discussion. This is a warning of the presence of fentanyl and its substitutes being put in other substances that could harm or kill an unwitty user.
If anyone has any information of fentanyl being used as an additive to any other substance, contact the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, VMEG at 217-443-1466 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS. All callers will remain confidential.
They want to combat illegal drug use and supply in the community, however, people’s safety and family is more important. Please spread the word to those you care about and let’s keep each other safe, stated Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.
