Vermilion County now has four COVID-19-positive cases.
The two the Vermilion County Health Department learned about Thursday are both in their 30s, and neither has required hospitalization.
One had a nasal specimen collected in a Vermilion County facility and the other had a nasal specimen collected in a Champaign County facility.
Doug Toole, public health administrator with the Vermilion County Health Department, said they were just beginning interviews with the two new patients. Despite their similar ages, it doesn’t initially appear that any of the four Vermilion County cases are connected.
Only the first case was hospitalized in Champaign County — a resident in their 20s.
The second case of another person in their 20s was confirmed Wednesday.
Health Department officials ask residents to continue to be vigilant, practice social distancing, stay home unless necessary to leave, and wash hands and clean common surfaces frequently.
According to a cell phone study of people staying home, Vermilion County residents aren’t doing their part, the health department also reported.
A social distancing scoreboard by a data company at https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard shows Vermilion County has a letter grade D for human mobility based on cell phone location data. Data based on distance traveled for people walking, running or driving is then categorized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday 715 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths in 61 counties in Illinois. The age of cases range from younger than 1 year old to older than 100 years old.
For personal protective equipment donations, email PPP.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19 call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.