GEORGETOWN – Georgetown-Ridge Farm Superintendent Jean Neal said Monday that her district planned to serve approximately 12,000 meals to students that day.
The 12,000 meals represented 10 days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches for every Georgetown-Ridge Farm student.
“In response to the recent increase in the coronavirus disease in Vermilion County and the projected peak in cases, we will be distributing 10 days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches to all our students,” Neal said.
The effort was a significant increase in the number of meals that had been distributed in the Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District since spring break, which took place March 23-27.
“In preparation for spring break, we implemented our backpack program to ensure students had food over the break and served approximately 300 families,” Neal said.
When Georgetown-Ridge Farm officials learned schools would not reopen March 30, Neal said the district implemented its food distribution program on March 31.
“We served five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals to students,” she said. “A total of 6,270 meals were served.
“The Dwelling Place donated about 800 personal hygiene items, and we distributed those products to our students,” Neal said. “Also, we were fortunate to access the Eastern Illinois Food Bank and distributed 300 gallons of milk, bakery items, vegetables, frozen treats, and baby food and cereal.”
The Georgetown-Ridge School District plans to conduct another food distribution tentatively on April 20, according to Neal.
Here is the food distribution information for the other schools in the county:
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin: “We are distributing food to those families that request it,” Superintendent Scott Watson said. “We hand out sack lunches each day between 11 a.m. and noon. We also take lunches to those high school families who request it that live in Rossville.”
Hoopeston Area: “We are distributing meals daily to students at four locations,” Superintendent Robert Richardson said. “One route delivers meals and educational packets to country bus-riding students.” Meals are distributed between 11 a.m. and noon at the Rankin Lions Club, East Lynn Fire Station, Wellington Post Office and the bus lane at John Greer School in Hoopeston.
Oakwood: “We are in our second week of food distribution and served just under 1,800 meals last week to students,” Superintendent Larry Maynard said Monday. “Our process is going very well with our sign-up process and pickups two days a week at four locations. This involves providing breakfast and lunch for all five days.”
Salt Fork: Parents are encouraged to sign up for grab-and-go sack lunches and breakfasts each week using the Salt Fork Meals Google Form found on the Salt Fork website, www.saltfork.org. The meals are free regardless of whether a student is listed as a free, reduced or full pay lunch.
Parents should fill out the Google Form as soon as possible each week, so staff knows how many meals to pack.
Pick-up time is from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays at the main cafeteria doors of South campus and at the south doors near the North Elementary School cafeteria. Five sack lunches/breakfasts will be distributed all on the same day.
Parents may pick up meals at either the South campus or the North campus, and the campus does not have to be where the student attends school. Parents should designate a pick-up location on the Google Form.
During meal pickup, parents should not get out of their car. A staff member will ask for the student’s name and then place the meals in the back of the car.
If the Google Form does not work for any reason, email meals@saltfork.org or call 427-2116 and leave a voicemail for Robin Johnson, including each child’s full name, grade level and where the meals will be picked up.
Schlarman: Principal Mark Janesky said he sent a letter to parents offering to provide sack lunches to students who need it.
“They can pick it up at the door between 10 a.m. and noon on designated days,” he said.
Westville: The Westville School District also uses a Google Form for parents to request weekly food assistance that can be found on its website, www.gowestville.org.
“We are serving about 20 percent of the students,” Superintendent Seth Miller said during Monday’s food distribution. “To minimize contact, they are receiving five breakfasts and five lunches for the whole week.”
