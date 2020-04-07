County schools get on board with remote learning

CATLIN – School officials and teachers across Vermilion County have been remotely teaching students since last week when schools statewide did not reopen as originally planned.
Although schools statewide were set to reopen March 30, the Illinois State Board of Education ordered districts to implement “remote learning days” starting March 31 and to continue with those plans until in-person instruction can resume.
The state also granted districts up to five remote learning planning days to develop a plan of action with its teachers so they would be prepared to teach their students remotely for at least a month.
During remote learning days, school districts may implement either an eLearning plan or a remote learning plan that provides students with instruction and access to teachers through whatever means possible.
ELearning is instruction that takes place on a computer through online platforms. Remote Learning relies on the use of packets of paper school materials or worksheets and possibly some minimal Internet use.
Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said remote learning went into effect April 1.
“Our Act of God days are over and remote learning days are in place,” he said.
The remote learning days, remote learning planning days and Act of God days will count as actual student attendance days and do not need to be made up.
Cox said the transition to remote learning has gone smoothly. Salt Fork High School students are participating in eLearning, while junior high and elementary school students are participating in a combination of eLearning and remote learning instruction depending on their teacher.
“All of our high school students already have Chromebooks,” he said. “We will be distributing Chromebooks to every junior high student because we already have them on hand, and we already planned to distribute the Chromebooks to junior high students in August.”
For remote learning, teachers will prepare packets of paper school materials that will be ready for pick up between 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the building where the student attends school.
Every Tuesday will be a packet exchange day for those Salt Fork students participating in remote learning.
“Parents will come every week to pick up a packet and drop off the previous week’s packet for the teacher,” Cox said.
The pickup and drop-off process is as contactless as possible, with Salt Fork elementary and junior high parents pulling up to the school building and staying in their cars. A staff member asks for the student’s name, grade level and teacher (if elementary), and the packet of materials is placed in the back of the car.
Parents of high school students do not pick up any materials because their students’ instruction is computer based. Free WiFi hubs have been set up at Salt Fork school buildings and in Fairmount and Sidell to accommodate students who do not have access to the Internet at home.
“We set up four WiFi hubs,” Cox said. “It’s a closed WiFi that only works with Salt Fork Chromebooks.
“They can go home and work offline, and then go to a hub and upload their work,” he explained.
“They do not need to enter the building or leave their car,” Cox said. “They can pull up the WiFi hub and their school-issued Chromebook will automatically connect to the Internet.”
Rising Wireless provided the free WiFi hubs in Fairmount and Sidell.
Cox said Salt Fork’s remote learning plan will continue if schools do not reopen after April 30.
“We’ve not heard anything formal, but we’re planning as if this will be long term,” he said.
Here are the remote learning plans at other school districts in the county:
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin: Superintendent Scott Watson said, “ELearning and remote learning are taking place in our district. Teachers are using a combination of online platforms and paper packets.”
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: “The GRF teachers began eLearning/home-based instruction on March 31,” Superintendent Jean Neal said.
“At the elementary level, teachers created Facebook pages for the individual classrooms to communicate with students and guide learning,” she said. “At Mary Miller Junior High School and Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School, teachers are using Google Classroom.
“For those families who do not have access to a device and/or the Internet, we are providing learning activities and packets,” Neal said.
Hoopeston Area: Superintendent Robert Richardson said, “Remote learning has been up and going for almost a week. Teachers are preparing both electronic and hard copy packets for students.”
Oakwood: “We started remote learning officially (April 6) with our students; however, our administrators and teachers have been preparing since March 16,” Superintendent Larry Maynard said.
“We are using a combination of both online platforms and paper packets,” he said.
Schlarman: “We had an initial meeting March 13, and we had a plan devised and started by March 18,” Principal Mark Janesky said, referring to Gov. JB Pritzker’s March 13 announcement to close schools statewide.
Following Schlarman’s spring break March 23-27, Janesky said the academy’s remote learning plan was “in full force last week.”
“About 75 to 80 percent of what we’re doing is web based,” he said. “A dozen teachers are doing Zoom (online meeting platform) and Google Classroom for math and teach for a half hour or 45 minutes.”
Janesky said the remote learning plan hasn’t been without some challenges.
“You run into people who don’t have computer or Internet access,” he said. “I have two teachers who don’t have Internet service because of the remoteness of where they live.”
Janesky remains optimistic that students will be able to return to school after April 30.
“I hope we get back because my seniors deserve a graduation,” he said. “The activities at the end of the year mean a lot to the kids.”
Westville: “Our district started working on a continuity of learning plan on March 13 when the governor made the first announcement about schools being closed until April 7,” Superintendent Seth Miller said.
“We started adapting the continuity of learning plan to a remote learning plan when the governor announced that schools weren’t going to reopen until April 30,” he said.
Part of Westville’s remote learning plan entails educational activities broken down by grade level that are updated weekly. Those activities can be found under “remote learning resources” on the Westville School District’s website, www.gowestville.org. Families that do not have access to technology were encouraged to make arrangements with their student’s principal to receive paper school materials.
“My first priority is that families and students are taking care of themselves socially and emotionally,” Miller said. “We hope they use the time to grow closer as a family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.