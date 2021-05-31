DANVILLE — A Vermilion County woman in her 80s has died of COVID-19 complications, raising the local death toll since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 138.
The death was reported by county health officials Friday evening.
Also reported were 21 new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, three in their 60s, three in their 50s, five in their 40s, four in their 30s, two teens, one grade-school-aged child, and one toddler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,897, 144 of which are active.
There are currently nine Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Residents wanting COVID-19 vaccinations will have three more opportunities in the coming week at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St., Danville.
The clinics will be conducted Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
On each of those days, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be offered from 9-10 a.m. The Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots over a several week period for full vaccination, will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon.
People can register for the clinics at www.vchd.org, or can call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264. Masks will be required at the events.
The Illinois National Guard personnel will only be assisting at clinics for the next few weeks. Health officials urge those interested in getting COVID-19 vaccinations to do so sooner rather than later.
