DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 today. That brings the total number of positive cases to 382.
Of the 11, one is in his or her 80s, two in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in his or her 50s, one in his or her 30s, three in their 20s, and one teen. Two of the cases reported share a household.
The county also is reporting 21,107 negative tests, according to public health administrator Doug Toole.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths are in Clinton, Cook, Jackson, Montgomery and Williamson counties.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 1–7 is 4.0%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. As of Monday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov
