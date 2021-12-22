Two Vermilion County residents — a woman in her 80s and woman in her 60s — are the latest victims of COVID-19.
The deaths were reported by health officials on Monday, raising the local death toll to 228 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Also reported were 97 new COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 80s, two in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, 23 teens, twenty-three grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, one toddler, and five infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 17,292, 412 of which are active.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 39.83% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 60.09%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
On Monday, Dec. 27, there will be a vaccine clinic at the Catlin Church of Christ, 715 W. Vermilion St., Catlin. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Vaccines for children ages 5-11 will be available, as will the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older. Also available will be doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, as well as booster shots. This will be state-sponsored clinic.
On Jan. 8, there will be a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club hosted by Aetna Better Health of Illinois, 850 N. Griffin, Danville.
Vaccines for ages 5-11, Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available.
This is a state-sponsored clinic.
Also scheduled:
— Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Jan. 15, from 1-4 p.m., vaccines for 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J available. Boosters as well. This is a state clinic.
— Oakwood Public Library, 110 E. Finley Ave., Oakwood, Jan. 15, 8 a.m.-noon, Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J, and boosters will be available at this state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
