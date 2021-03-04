Three more Vermilion County COVID-19 deaths have raised the local death toll since the pandemic began a year ago to 106.
Health officials announced the deaths Wednesday evening. The victims were a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s and man in his 50s.
The health department also announced 26 new COVID-19 cases — four residents in their 90s, four in their 80s, two in their 70s, five in their 60s, five in their 50s, four in their 20s, and two grade-school-aged children. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 8,499, 271 of which are active.
There are currently nine Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The State Mobile COVID-Testing Team tested nine people on Wednesday at its mobile testing unit.
