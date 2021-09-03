DANVILLE — The recent COVID-19 surge intensified this week with 185 new cases reported by the Vermilion County Health Department.
Health officials on Thursday reported 85 new cases — two residents in their 80s, one in their 70s, five in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, 17 in their 40s, 14 in their 30s, 14 in their 20s, 17 teens, two grade-school-aged children, and three infants. That brings the local total cases since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 11,702, 318 of which are active.
The local COVID-19 death toll remains at 163. There are currently 34 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Of the 85 cases reported Thursday, seven of them told health officials that they had been fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 100 new COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 80s, six in their 70s, eight in their 60s, nine in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, 17 teens, 11 grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and four infants.
Of those 100, four of them reported they had been fully vaccinated.
Also on Wednesday, health officials reported 90 people were tested by state health workers for COVID-19 at the health department. The state’s testing facilities conduct testing each Wednesday at the Vermilion County Health Department.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 34.83% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 53.18%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
