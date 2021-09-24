DANVILLE — A man in his 30s is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion County. The death, reported Thursday afternoon, raises the local toll since the pandemic began to 185, the 26th in the past 30 days.
More than 140 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past two days.
Health officials on Thursday reported 59 new cases — one resident in their 70s, two in their 50s, four in their 40s, three in their 30s, two in their 20s, 20 teens, 18 grade-school-aged children, five pre-schoolers, and four infants.
On Friday, there were 84 new cases — one resident in their 90s, two in their 80s, 11 in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, 13 teens, 14 grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, and one toddler. The two-day total raises the total cases since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 12,698, 254 of which are active.
There are currently 29 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 36.44% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 54.84%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
