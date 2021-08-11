DANVILLE — The death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began 18 months ago reached 155 this week in Vermilion County.
Health officials reported that a woman in her 80s is the latest local victim of the disease that is once again surging throughout the country.
They also on Tuesday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases — six residents in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, 16 in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, 15 in their 30s, 19 in their 20s, 22 teens, 13 grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and seven infants. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began to 10,576, 283 of which are active.
There are currently 16 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Of the 146 cases being announced Tuesday, 18 of them were reported as being fully vaccinated. Three of the 16 currently hospitalized residents have been fully vaccinated, health officials said.
Due to the county’s high virus transmission status, officials continue to recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors.
The rate of vaccinations in Vermilion County remains relatively low when compared to other Illinois counties. The current local rate of full vaccinations is 33.14%. Statewide, the rate is now above 51%.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinic at the health department will be:
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
