A man in his 60s is the 54th victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion County.
The death was reported Monday afternoon by the county health department.
Health officials on Monday also reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 — two residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, five in their 60s, five in their 50s, three in their 30s, one in their 20s, and one teen.
That brings the total number of county cases since the pandemic began in March to 4,250 — 295 of which are active.
There are currently 33 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
