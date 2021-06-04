DANVILLE — A man is his 90s in the latest victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion County.
Health officials reported the death Wednesday evening, raising the county’s toll since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 139.
Also reported were 34 new cases in recent days.
On Wednesday, there were 25 new cases reported — one resident in their 80s, four in their 70s, three in their 60s, six in their 50s, two in their 40s, six in their 30s, one in their 20s, one toddler, and one infant.
On Thursday, there were nine new cases reported — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, one pre-school-aged child, and one toddler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,945, 75 of which are active.
There are currently 11 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The health department vaccinated 32 people at a clinic on Wednesday and another 14 on Thursday.
Next week, the health department will be administering second-dose Pfizer vaccines to teens (and their adult family members) at school-based clinics in Hoopeston, Georgetown, Jamaica and Danville. See the website for clinic information: www.vchd.og.
Health officials emphasize there are still multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Vermilion County, at the health department, OSF, Carle, the VA, Aunt Martha’s, and other private providers.
All major pharmacies in the county are offering at least some combination of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call to see which vaccine they are offering if you have a preference.
