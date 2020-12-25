DANVILLE — A Vermilion County man in his 50s has been recorded as the most recent death related to COVID-19, health officials reported Thursday evening.
The death raises the county's COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began in March to 74.
Health officials also reported 40 new positive cases on Thursday — three residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, eight in their 60s, four in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, five in their 30s, two in their 20s, two teens, and one toddler. The new cases bring the total since March to 4,834 — 363 of which are still active.
New positive cases were also reported on Wednesday. Of the 76 new cases, one resident is in their 90s, one in their 80s, seven in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 11 in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, five in their 20s, three teens, seven grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and one infant.
There are currently 39 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The health department also reported Thursday that it had still not received its initial shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though some counties in the region had received theirs. The county still expects that the health department will begin offering vaccination in early January, using state-provided phases for recipients.
The first phases will involve health and medical personnel and related fields. The second phases will include first responders.
Health officials reported that the state's Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be at the Health Department two days next week, Wednesday the 30th and Thursday the 31st.
