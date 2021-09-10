DANVILLE — The late-summer COVID-19 surge has claimed six more Vermilion County residents.
Health officials on Wednesday and Thursday reported the virus deaths, which included a woman in her 80s, two women in their 70s, two women in their 60s, and one woman in her 40s.
The deaths raised the local death toll since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 171 people.
The county case count for COVID-19 exploded this week with 252 new cases recorded.
On Thursday, health officials reported 128 new cases — two residents in their 80s, three in their 70s, nine in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 14 in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, 28 teens, 25 grade-school-aged children, four pre-schoolers, one toddler, and nine infants.
On Wednesday, officials reported 124 new cases — three residents in their 80s, five in their 70s, nine in their 60s, 14 in their 50s, eight in their 40s, 15 in their 30s, eight in their 20s, 26 teens, 20 grade-school-aged children, seven pre-schoolers, three toddlers, and six infants.
This week’s totals brought the case count since the pandemic began to 12,065, 290 of which are active.
There are currently 40 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 35.34% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 53.67%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Also this week, the VA Illiana Health Care System has made bed space and health care services available for up to 20 non-veteran patients. This began on Sept. 7.
Private sector hospitals from southern Illinois will be able to transfer patients who are not COVID-19-positive to VA Illiana to help relieve some of the strain hospitals in the area are experiencing.
“We have the capacity to help in this way while continuing our primary mission of caring for military veterans,” said Dr. Staci Williams, acting medical center director of VA Illiana. “We are really proud to be able to help in this way.”
VA Illiana has medical facilities in six counties, including Vermilion County, in three different geographic regions that the Illinois Department of Public Health uses to track COVID resurgence criteria. VA Illiana leadership regularly reviews the resurgence criteria of those three and neighboring regions.
“The Delta variant of COVID-19 has put us in a period of sustained high positivity rates throughout our area. This has led to very low numbers of available hospital beds,” said Zachary Sage, associate director of VA Illiana. “We want to be able to help the state get through the pandemic while we are caring for the veterans themselves.”
VA Illiana is authorized to serve non-Veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs Fourth Mission. That mission is “to improve the Nation’s preparedness for response to war, terrorism, national emergencies, and natural disasters by developing plans and taking actions to ensure continued service to veterans, as well as to support national, state and local emergency management, public health, safety and homeland security efforts.”
