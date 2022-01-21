Five more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Vermilion County the past two days as the omicron variant surge continues its grip on some Illinois counties, especially those with lower vaccination rates.
Health officials on Friday recorded 366 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24-hour period. In the past 14 days, the county’s case count is 3,690.
Illinois officials earlier this week that there were signs around the state that the surge of cases had reached a plateau, but Vermilion County is not seeing that happening just yet.
The five recent deaths raises the county’s death toll since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 258. There are currently 48 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
The new cases raised the local count since the pandemic began to 25,102.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 40.90% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 61.70%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
Clinics currently on the schedule are:
• LTC-Hawthorne Inn — 3222 Independence Drive, Danville, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Vaccines available: Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Mary Miller Junior High School, 414 W. West St., Georgetown, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccines available: kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Saturday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Vaccines available: kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
• Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Vaccines available: Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
