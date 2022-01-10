The COVID-19 case and death counts for Vermilion County rose again this past weekend.
Another death announced Friday evening raised the number of local deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 246.
In a single day period last Thursday and Friday, 413 new cases were recorded.
That brings the total case count since the pandemic began to 20,727 There are currently 41 county resident hospitalized with COVID-19.
Health officials acknowledged that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a shorter isolation or quarantine time for some people who test positive for COVID-19, or who were in close contact with a COVID-positive person. But the department is awaiting direction from the Illinois Department of Public Health before making any changes to its isolation and quarantine procedures.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county’s current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 40.46% of the population. That’s the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 61.07%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
On Saturday, there will be a vaccine clinic Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Jan. 15, from 1-4 p.m., with vaccines for 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J available. Boosters are available as well. This is a state clinic.
Also scheduled:
• Oakwood Public Library, 110 E. Finley Ave., Oakwood, Jan. 15, 8 a.m.-noon, Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J, and boosters will be available at this state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.