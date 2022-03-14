New cases of COVID-19 have slowed to a trickle, but two more local deaths related to the virus were reported on Monday.
The reported deaths raise the death toll since the pandemic began two years ago to 291.
In the 24-hour period between noon Sunday and noon Monday, there were only 9 new cases reported in Vermilion.
That raises total local cases since the pandemic began to 27,842
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.16% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 45.6%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 64.08%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
