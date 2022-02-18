Vermilion County has been awarded a $303,811 technology grant from a Technology Modernization Funding program offered by the Illinois Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.
Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy announced the award and explained that “during the past several months, Vermilion County Tech Services personnel, Karen Rudd and Brian Talbott, and the Court Administrator, Cindy Savalick, along with Building & Grounds Director, Jennifer Jenkins, developed a Courthouse Technology Upgrade plan for significant technology upgrades for the four jury trial courtrooms in the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse. The plan provides for enhanced sound systems, improved internet connectivity, and a system of computers and monitors (at counsel tables, the bench, the witness chair and jury box) for the presentation of electronic evidence. The plan and a grant application were then submitted to the Technology Modernization Funding program, which approved the application.”
The Courthouse Technology Upgrade plan was produced in conjunction with and response to 2021 amendments to the Illinois Supreme Court’s Policy on Minimum Courtroom Standards and its new state-wide policy regarding the use of portable electronic devices in court facilities.
“The Supreme Court of Illinois and its administrative office have done an exceptional job in identifying the courts’ need to embrace technology as a means of maintaining court access, while making funds available to the courts to meet those needs. This funding allows us to complete the technology upgrades to the courthouse systems which began during the early days of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic when equipment for remote hearings was acquired. That equipment permitted access to the court during the suspension of in-person hearings. These newest upgrades will greatly improve the trial capacities and environment of our jury courtrooms. The judiciary extends its thanks and congratulations to tech services, the court administrator, and building and grounds for their hard work in planning these important and substantial upgrades to our courtrooms and securing this critical grant. And we appreciate the support for this plan offered by the county board and its chairman, Larry Baughn,” O’Shaughnessy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.