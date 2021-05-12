Elvera E. Duke, 99, of Danville, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Danville. She was born on November 21, 1921 the daughter of Roy and Beatrice Faulk in Danville. Elvera married Glenn M. Duke, of Oakwood, on March 3, 1950. He passed away on January 1, 1984. Also preced…