DANVILLE — With advisers for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 12 to 15, health departments around the state and country are preparing to offer the Pfizer vaccine to young teens soon.
The FDA on Monday approved the Pfizer vaccine for the younger age group. Approval came from CDC advisers on Wednesday.
Vermilion County health officials say they are working with potential host sites for youth vaccination clinics and plan to begin offering registration for those clinics soon. Getting registrations going will help the department gauge interest for the clinics and allow it to better prepare.
The expansion is vaccine eligibility requirements comes at a time when new COVID-19 cases continue to increase, although at a far slower pace than in previous case spikes.
Health officials on Tuesday reported 77 new cases — six residents in their 70s, six in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, eight in their 40s, nine in their 30s, eight in their 20s, 13 teens, eight grade-school-aged children, four pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and three infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,747 positive, 158 of which are active.
The local death toll for COVID-19 remains at 134.
Health officials say they have been encountering instances of “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases, which means a person has been confirmed with the virus even though they have been vaccinated.
In the 77 new cases, officials said one of those individuals diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 said they had been fully vaccinated.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole told the Commercial-News via email that his department’s tracking of breakthrough cases is unscientific but does provide an indication that such cases are occurring at an expected rate according to vaccine manufacturers’ specifications.
“While we are able to track vaccinations performed at our clinics, we are less able to check who received vaccinations through OSF, Carle, CVS, Walgreens, the VA Hospital, Aunt Martha’s Clinic, their own doctor, or in another county or state,” Toole stated. “The Illinois Department of Public Health can track vaccinations at that level, but we cannot.
Toole said his department is asking people during contact-tracing calls if they are fully vaccinated.
“It is not a perfect system — some of our contact-tracing calls aren’t returned, or go to incorrect phone numbers. But it gives some idea of the number of ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases we are experiencing,” Toole said.
The vaccines were never promised to be 100% effective at preventing the disease, he said. All are said to be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
“We expect to see less transmission of COVID-19 among those who have been fully vaccinated and to see less-severe symptoms among those who come down with the disease after being vaccinated,” Toole said, “and that is how it is playing out in our admittedly unscientific survey. It is an anecdotal survey, and not a scientific survey.”
Toole said out of 162 positive COVID-19 cases polled locally, seven of them said they had been vaccinated. That number falls within the vaccine makers’ expectations, he said.
