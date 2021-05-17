DANVILLE — Vermilion County students ages 12 to 17 can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations at local vaccine clinics beginning today, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week for use in the 12-15 age group. It was previously available for ages 16 and up.
The county’s health department is conducting the clinics. Locations and times are:
• Today at Hoopeston Area High School — ages 12-17, 3-7 p.m.
• Wednesday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School — ages 12-17, 3-7 p.m.
• Friday at Salt Fork Middle School in rural Sidell — ages 12-17, 3-7 p.m.
• Saturday at Mark Denman Elementary School in Danville — ages 12-17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Thursday, there will be a second-dose Moderna vaccine clinic from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Vermilion County Health Department.
Those interested in any of these clinics can sign up using the links at www.vchd.org, or can call for assistance at 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
Health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — four residents in their 70s, two in their 60s, four in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, and one in their 20s. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,572, 187 of which are active.
We have lost a total of 135 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since this pandemic began.
There are currently 13 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The health department also reported that 46 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 at a clinic at the department Saturday morning.
