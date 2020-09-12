DANVILLE — Vermilion County is among the 30 counties in Illinois that are at a warning level for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 30–Sept. 5.
Doug Toole, Vermilion County Health Department administrator, said, “We were placed at the warning level because of our number of new cases per 100,000 (anything over 50 is considered excessive) and because of an increase in our emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses (increase by 20% over the last two weeks).”
That same week, the county’s positivity rate increased to 3.8%.
“While that is still under the warning level, it is not the direction we want to be headed,” he said. “We tested more people that week, which normally reduces the positivity rate, but this week they increased the rate. That means we are seeing a wider community spread.”
He expects the county to stay on the warning list for the week of Sept. 6–12.
“This is a warning, and an opportunity for us to remind and encourage businesses and residents to be thoughtful,” he said. “If we remain on the warning list, and other counties in our region do, as well, the state might temporarily tighten up some of the guidelines to aid in social distancing and help us to return to a lower risk situation.”
On Friday, Toole reported 13 new cases (two in their 70s, one in his or her 60s, four in their 50s, one in his or her 30s, four in their 20s, and a toddler). That brings the total number of positive cases to 418. Some of the new cases are in one family, two cases are in another family, and one recently traveled to a theme park.
The county also reports 21,953 negative tests.
