Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn Jr. and Vermilion County Highway Department Engineer Adrian Greenwell issued the follow advisory Wednesday evening:
"The Vermilion County Highway Department advises that road conditions will deteriorate overnight. Additional snowfall and high winds will cause some areas of our county highways to become impassible. Highway crews will be off the roads at 7 p.m. tonight and will resume work as soon as they are able."
