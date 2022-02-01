All Vermilion County offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due the winter storm expected to hit the area.
Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn Jr. stated that the decision was made to close offices after conferring with Emergency Management officials, the sheriff and Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy.
“We encourage residents to stay home if at all possible, and if you must be out, use extreme caution for the next few days,” Baughn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.