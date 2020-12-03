The oaths of office were administered to several county officeholders on Tuesday at the Vermilion County Courthouse. Among those participating and being sworn in were Erika Briggs, Vermilion County auditor, and Dave Stone, recorder of deeds.
featured
County officeholders take oaths for new terms
- Photos by Susan McKinney | Commercial-News
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- New Life Pastor Miller survives COVID scare
- County airport manager resigning
- Truck crash blocks I-74 eastbound in Danville
- Total COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County near 3,000
- Small businesses need community support more than ever
- I-74 accidents result in an injury
- Duo arrested on charges of beef theft
- Longtime Ward 7 alderman resigns
- Committee talks about lack of Ward 2 candidate
- COVID-19 death toll reaches 40 in Vermilion County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.