A salary discussion for tech services, emergency management agency, treasurer and auditor is on the agenda for a Vermilion County Board committee meeting this week.
Vermilion County Board members are having a special Finance and Personnel Committee meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor.
The committee has already discussed salaries for building and ground (maintenance and housekeeping) departments.
In other county board news, a Central Illinois Land Bank Authority request for $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds was pulled from the board's agenda last week. The funding is proposed for a Homeowner Rehab Program to provide funds to income-eligible owner-occupants to assist with repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction of their homes in Vermilion County.
According to Feb. 14 Finance and Personnel Committee meeting minutes, Board Chairman Larry Baughn is looking for a way to resolve the issue of paying the land bank director. An external auditor stated the county could no longer pay the director via W-2, but needs to be paid as a 1099 and to have a W-9 signed to pay as a vendor. The land bank hadn't yet signed the W-9.
According to land bank director Mike Davis, there are some basic organizational issues to be addressed with the county.
According to Davis, the county’s auditing firm flagged the land bank as a “risk” on the audit last year.
All of CILBA’s grants are reimbursable with Illinois Housing Development Authority state funding, so the county was floating payroll and then CILBA reimburses with state grant funds, Davis stated through an email.
"So we might need to explore just doing all accounting/payroll on our own, so the perceived accounting 'risk' goes away. I’m working on navigating this now," Davis said.
Decatur has already committed $500,000 of ARPA funds and the land bank executed an agreement with them a few weeks ago.
If the land bank spends more than $700,000 of federal money in a year, then Davis will have to have a full organizational audit completed.
He said they need to work on building out organizational systems so future grant reporting is seamless with no problems, particularly for these large ARPA requests.
Davis stated he doesn’t see a delayed ARPA vote as a problem.
"We’ll get this sorted out," Davis said.
CILBA brought in $500,000 of project grants to the county in the last two years and Davis is excited to scale that up.
The land bank planned on issuing a demolition request for proposals for six properties in Hoopeston. Hopefully they'll get a contracted signed in the next two months, so work begins in April, Davis stated.
According to minutes of the Feb. 14 Vermilion County Board Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, State Rep. Mike Marron voiced frustration with the land bank management and feels they are pitting counties against each other. There was a bill going to Springfield regarding the land bank, but Marron said he will hold the bill until this gets resolved.
Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley stated he echoed Marron's comments, according to the minutes. He had concerns about the land bank's transfer of land for the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation mental health facility.
Vermillion County Treasurer Darren Duncan also agreed with Marron's and Dudley's comments, according to the meeting minutes. Duncan sits on the land bank board and stated he urges the county not to invest money in the land bank until all issues are resolved.
