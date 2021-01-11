In addition to using Local CURE (Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency) Grant funding for the property assessment flyover, Vermilion County officials also secured funds via the CURE program to cover the costs of a new sound and video system for the county board chambers.
New speakers have been installed in the county board chambers, in addition to microphones at the board members’, clerk’s, and states attorneys’ seats as well as a new monitor with a camera so those in attendance and via Zoom can see and hear each other as clearly as possible,” according to Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
Concerns had been brought up by residents that they could not hear some county board members or others very clearly, such as through the Zoom online service.
“It was very echoey in there...,” Baughn said.
In addition to the county board meetings, the chambers also is used twice a month for grand juries.
Baughn said it’s great to have the nice sound system.
The county received about $947,000 through state COVID-19 related funding.
Also in dealing with COVID-19, the county already has had video arraignments in the courthouse, with judges not physically there.
Baughn stated too about security for the Vermilion County Administration Building, in light of what happened at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. last week, “we feel we have had that in place already. In the administration building we have cameras on each floor, and other security features, plus there is a deputy in the building at all times during business hours. The courthouse is just as secure if not more. Our sheriff’s department does an outstanding job in all their endeavors.”
The county board meets tonight at 6, with in-person and Zoom participation.
Agenda items include: collection of delinquent taxes; abating annual tax levy — $543,443 at least is estimated in revenue from the one quarter percent public safety tax to pay for the bond payment for Public Safety Building and Juvenile Detention Center improvements; Mental Health 708 Community Board amendment for about $6,000 not spent last year for health first aid training and other support to be budgeted for the new fiscal year; contributing $10,000 to the land bank; improvement to Batestown Road utilizing about $150,000 in motor fuel tax funds, and also earmarking $1.5 million in MFT funds for county road maintenance.
