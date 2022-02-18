A rising COVID-19 death toll in Vermilion County reached 284 at week's end, despite declining new cases overall.
Three more deaths were reported by the health department in the past two days.
In the 24-hour period between noon Thursday and noon Friday, only 12 new cases were reported.
In the past 14 days, there have been 476 new cases were reported in the county.
In the last seven days, there have been 18 county residents admitted to hospitals.
The total county case count since the pandemic began is now 27,707.
In the past two months, the county has seen a rate of one death per day. There have already been 20 deaths in February.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County's current vaccination rate is 41.54% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 63.36%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
Clinics currently on the schedule are:
• Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville, Saturday Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. Vaccines available: Vaccines for kids 5-11 and Pfizer for 12+, Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J available. Boosters available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
