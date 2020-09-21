The Vermilion County Clerk’s Office announces Accessible Vote by Mail (AVBM).
It is a new feature now available for the 2020 General Election and is set to go live on Sept. 24.
AVBM is designed to provide blind, low vision, or voters with other disabilities the same opportunity to vote privately and independently as traditional VBM voters. It enables voters to receive their ballot electronically, mark their ballot privately and independently using their own assistive technology, print their marked ballot and deliver it to the office via USPS or hand-delivery.
Voters interested in participating can contact Chief Deputy County Clerk Lindsay Light at ccelections@vercounty.org or (217) 554-1911.
Illinois law provides vote by mail for all registered voters, without the need to specify a reason for doing so. Those who wish to vote by mail may request an application from the county clerk’s office as soon as possible. A paperless online application for an early ballot is also available on the website at www.vercounty.org. The last day in which a ballot may be mailed to a voter is Thursday, Oct. 29, although they recommend requesting a ballot as soon as possible to avoid any possible delay in delivery due to increased volume this election.
Voters who are permanently disabled may request to be put on the office’s permanent vote-by-mail list. This will entitle the voter to automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot application for every election. If the voter decides not to vote in the election, they can just disregard the application. If they want to vote, they just sign and return the application and a ballot will be mailed to them for that election.
Illinois law also provides in-person early voting. Early voting is available at the County Voting Center beginning Thursday through Monday, Nov. 2 and also on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon. Voting aids, including special voting equipment designed to meet the needs of physically challenged voters, is available in the County Voting Center and in every polling place on Election Day. If a voter doesn’t prefer to utilize the equipment, election judges are trained on the proper way to provide assistance to voters in need. Curbside voting also is offered for voters who cannot get into the building, but they request you call to make an appointment before you come so they can ensure proper staffing to provide the best service possible.
For additional information on early voting, voting by mail or the voting aids used in the voting center and in the polling place, call the office at 217-554-1900 or email cceelections@vercounty.org.
