Snow hasn’t been part of any forecasts yet for this area, but Vermilion County and Danville officials are getting ready for the upcoming winter months.
According to Vermilion County Engineer Adrian Greenwell, “we have begun preparing the trucks for the snow removal season. We service and inspect the trucks, check hoses, etc. We will make any necessary repairs and install plows and salt spreaders.”
“We are beginning the season with our salt storage almost full. Our salt dome holds about 2,000 tons and we estimate that we have 1,800 tons on hand. As the winter progresses and we are using salt it can drop quite a bit while we are waiting for our orders to be filled. Salt prices can fluctuate a lot from year to year and this year’s price is less than half what we paid last year. That is always great news,” according to Greenwell.
Danville’s Public Works Department also has been getting trucks ready.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said they have enough salt right now for roadways for about two events.
The city put in an order through the state bid for salt, and expect delivery within the next few weeks.
Mechanic Bryce Edington, with the city of Danville, was replacing a beacon light on a truck last week.
He said they’ve been getting 10-12 large trucks and also the small trucks ready with plows, salt spreaders and other winter equipment.
When they start getting the trucks ready depends on the construction season ending each year for the streets department, Edington said.
Snow plow drivers, including any new ones each winter, also receive a refresher course or are trained to operate the trucks.
Carpenter said according to persimmon seed predictions, we could expect “a lot of snow” these upcoming months.
The Farmers’ Almanac forecasts Illinois’ winter for 2020-2021 will be “cold and very flaky.”
