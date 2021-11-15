DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Board will act on the county's next fiscal year budget and tax levy this week.
The county board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor.
According to Vermilion County Chairman Larry Baughn, "as far as the proposed budget, we are looking at an overall increase of around $680,000 from last fiscal year. With that said, the county general fund is looking at a surplus of around $1.2 million. None of our budget figures have any Covid relief funds built in and are real, solid numbers."
The county's proposed budget that the county board will act on totals $43.92 million. This compares to the 2020-2021 budget of $43.24 million.
The county’s new budget would run from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022.
The county stands to receive around $14 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money.
"We are still exploring projects for its usage, but to date we have spent very little. We have seen some Covid impact in certain departments where it has been used to make up slight budget shortfalls," according to Baughn.
The land bank has requested $500,000 from county Covid funding for a homeowner-occupied home rehabilitation program.
Also according to Baughn, "as far as the levy, the only increase this year is a rise in the EAV (equalized assessed valuation of property) of .5%."
The total levy amount is proposed at about $15.28 million, up from $14.56 million last fiscal year. This was figured from a projected equalized assessed valuation going from $978,093,757 to $1,007,436,569.
The tax rate would increase from about $1.49 per $100 assessed valuation to about $1.51 per $100 assessed valuation.
In other business, the board will act on amending the county clerk budget by $8,800 with extra money in the tax automation revenue line going to salaries to cover salary differences from restructuring job descriptions/responsibilities; amending the sheriff's department budget by $20,000 for prison inmate mattresses, with funding coming from the prison food budget; and amending the animal control budget by $9,872 to pay for expenses of animals that will be reimbursed from a bond case.
The board also will consider approving a $120,922 contract with Vomac Truck Sales for a new tandem truck cab and chassis; and a $116,814 contract with Rahn Equipment Co. of Danville for a dump bed, snow plow, hydraulics, lights and salt spreader.
