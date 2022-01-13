Based on the county’s population decline, the Vermilion County Board Tuesday night approved reducing election precincts based on the 2020 Census.
The 55 precincts are going to 38 precincts. For elections, 165 election judges were needed. Now 114 judges minimum would be needed.
The board approved apportionment of county election precincts for the 2022 election. Based on 2020 Census population changes, the county is divided in election precincts so that each precinct shall contain, as near as may be practicable, 1,200 registered voters.
Also, according to the resolution, where practicable, each precinct shall be situated within a single congressional, legislative and representative district and in not more than one county board district and one municipal ward. The county board is changing the boundaries of some election precincts following completion of congressional and legislative redistricting.
“Each district shall be comprised of contiguous territory in as compact form as can be for the convenience of electors voting ...,” the resolution reads.
The Vermilion County Board last month approved reapportionment of county board districts based on population decreases in the last decade.
The changes, however, didn’t alter the county’s nine districts and having three county board representatives per district.
The 27 board members are paid $250 monthly, or a reduced amount for an unexcused monthly county board meeting absence.
The districts, their populations and original precincts:
- District 1 (8,298): Butler township; Grant township; Middlefork 2; Ross township.
- District 2 (8,235): Blount township; Middlefork 1; Newell 2; Oakwood 1, 2, and 3; Pilot township; South Ross township.
- District 3 (8,228): Carroll township; Catlin township; Elwood township; Jamaica township; Love township; Oakwood 5; Sidell township; Vance township.
- District 4 (8,209): Georgetown township; McKendree township.
- District 5 (8,211): Danville 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 14; Danville City 21.
- District 6 (8,186): Danville City 1, 6, 7, 16, 17, 18, 27, 33; Newell 1,3.
- District 7 (8,219): Danville 6, 7, 11, 13; Danville City 3, 15, 20,29,31, 32.
- District 8 (8,302): Danville City 2, 4, 8, 10, 14, 23, 24,28; Newell 4.
- • District 9 (8,300): Danville City 11, 13, 19, 22, 25, 26.
The new combined precincts: Danville 10 into Danville 1; Danville 4 into Danville 2; Danville 14 into Danville 3; Danville 9 into Danville 5; Danville 11 into Danville 6; Georgetown 2 into Georgetown 1; Georgetown 4 into Georgetown 3; Georgetown 6 into Georgetown 5; Georgetown 8 into Georgetown 7; Grant 5 into Grant 1; Grant 3 into Grant 2; Grant 6 into Grant 4; Ross 1 and 2 combined; Middlefork 1 and 2 combined; Newell 4 into Newel 1; and Oakwood 3 into Oakwood 1.
The county board also approved apportionment of board of review districts for the county. There are no changes. District 1 — county board districts 1, 2 and 6; District 2 — county board districts 3, 4 and 5; and District 3 — county board districts 7, 8 and 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.