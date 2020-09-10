DANVILLE —The Vermilion County Board placed the county’s proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget and tax levy on a 30-day public display Tuesday night.
County Board Chairman Larry Baughn said it’s the lowest projected deficit for a budget in some time.
The budget totals $41.74 million, which is about $242,000 more than the county’s current budget.
The county’s new budget would run from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021.
Baughn said salaries are “for the most part” the reason for the budget increase.
Last month, the board approved the state’s attorney salary, which is set by the state, and included a cost of living increase, of $178,960. The public defender’s salary, which must be at 10 percent of the state’s attorney salary to allow the county to be reimbursed for the public defender salary, was set at $161,064.
Both salaries were effective July 1, 2020.
The county’s proposed 2020-2021 budget shows a projected deficit of $46,790. It’s been higher, but the county also has ended fiscal years with surpluses too.
The total levy amount is proposed at about $14.59 million, up from $14 million last fiscal year. This was figured from a projected assessed valuation going from $956,815,749 to $975,952,064.
The tax rate would increase from $1.46 per $100 assessed valuation to about $1.49 per $100 assessed valuation.
The county board will give final approval to the budget and tax levy at its next meeting on Oct. 13.
The board approved last month a $26,000 maintenance/repair-hardware increase, from personnel funds, for the technology services department due to adapting to changing technology needs due to COVID-19.
The board approved the purchase of 30 laptops for the 27 county board members and three county board employees. The purchase is to be submitted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) grant.
The county board also last month encouraged the state to follow through with the appointment of a Middle Fork advisory committee in the management and preservation of the resources along the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.
A committee was proposed in 1992.
“The county believes that in this current economy, and the difficulties to come from a potentially slow economy due to the recent virus, the re-energizing of this committee and the possibility of improving a resource for tourism and the general benefit of the local citizens is vital to the economy of Vermilion County,” the resolution states.
