The Vermilion County Board Tuesday night voted 19-4, with four members absent, to approve a Second Amendment Preservation Act, protecting law-abiding citizens' gun rights.
The resolution regards enforcement of U.S. Constitutional requirements to recognize the sheriff as the conservator of the peace within Vermilion County and protecting law-abiding citizens with their rights from encroachment or confiscation under the rights defined in the second amendment of the U.S. Law-abiding citizens object to being contacted in person, or by other means, pertaining to their possession or sale of firearms and firearm-related items. The Vermilion County Board fully supports the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution and law-abiding citizens in their right to bear arms.
"The Vermilion County, Illinois Board supports the sitting sheriff with any and all control forthwith and that any infringements to the rights of local law-abiding gun owners shall not be recognized. Such federal or state acts, laws, orders, rules and regulations include but not limited to: any tax levy, fee, or stamp imposed on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition not common to all other goods and services which impose on the purchase or ownership of those items by law-abiding citizens; any act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition from law-abiding citizens; any registering of the owners and or firearms, firearm accessories, and ammunition of those by law-abiding citizens; and any act past, present or future that infringes on the rights of legal gun owners..."
A violation of the ordinance is a $100 fine for each violation when the sheriff sees fit.
The board recognizes that it is the duty of the courts both federally and locally as well as law enforcement agencies to protect the law-abiding citizens of Vermilion County, and their right to bear arms as set forth by the U.S. Constitution.
Vermilion County recognizes that any person, while acting as an official, agent, employee, or deputy of the U.S. government who enforces, or attempts to enforce any infringements identified in this resolution or provides mutual aid and or support to infringe upon the right to bear arms by law-abiding citizens of Vermilion County shall only do so under the direction of the conservator of the peace of the county of Vermilion County, being the sitting sheriff.
"Any and all agents trying to enforce any federal regulations listed in this resolution shall be stopped and barred from doing so on the rights of law-abiding citizens of Vermilion County, Illinois in any way that the conservator of the peace of the county that being the sitting sheriff deems appropriate."
Vermilion County board member Jerry Hawker thanked board chairman Larry Baughn for working with the Vermilion County Constitutionalists and him on this.
Hawker said it appears the county has come up with an ordinance that's satisfactory to those involved.
He said they got away from the word "sanctuary" with the act, due to its connotation possibly meaning to break the law, or someone who's hiding.
He said he's proud the Constitutionalists and citizens have been coming to the board meetings regarding this issue the last several months.
"It shows what our local government is all about. It's important to have citizens involved," Hawker said.
He thinks the resolution sends a message to the state legislators.
"We the people here in Vermilion County are pretty well fed up with new laws, executive orders that affect the second amendment," Hawker added.
He pointed out that the ordinance refers to law-abiding citizens about 10 times.
"This protects the law-abiding citizens," he said.
Hawker said the people who are shooting and involved in home invasions or other crimes, they're criminals already violating the law. Illinois saw the largest number of firearms background checks in 2021, about 8.5 million, than any other state for purchased weapons. He doesn't know how many firearms were sold, but this shows people in Illinois believe in gun ownership, he added.
"I just feel very strongly about this. I feel it's a safety net...," Hawker said of the Second Amendment Preservation Act, adding that enforcement of this for violations is when the sheriff sees fit. "It's not mandating anything."
In other business, the board:
- Approved abating $543,443 from the county's 2021-2022 tax levy for the public safety jail expansion and juvenile detention center project and refinancing of the outstanding bonds with sales tax funds.
- Amended the 708 Mental Health Board budget, moving a $45,982 surplus from the 2020-2021 budget to this fiscal year's budget for mental health services.
