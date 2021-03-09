The Vermilion County Health Department is planning to open COVID-19 vaccination clinics at new locations soon.
The current clinics are being conducted at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville. New appointments are no longer being taken for the Fischer clinics.
Health officials explained that those who already have appointments to receive their first-dose or second-dose vaccinations at today's clinic at the Fischer will receive their vaccinations there. Those who received their first-dose vaccinations at the Fischer and who have appointments to receive their second-dose vaccinations on either March 18, March 25, April 1, or April 8 will receive their vaccinations there.
Health officials praised the Fischer Theatre for being a great host and thanked the staff and volunteers for all the help they gave during the clinics.
New vaccination sites will include an indoor clinic at Danville Area Community College and outdoor clinics at the Vermilion County Airport. The days of those clinics are in the process of being announced. Additional clinics will be offered as well.
These clinics will be conducted on an appointment basis. People can make appointments by using the links on the health department's website, www.vchd.org, which are:
• events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/e3885403-29e7-4bc5-a153-aef2f4efe251/ for the clinic at DACC.
• events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ebbec390-aaf5-4278-8ac8-d1fe8bc0eeb8/ for the clinic at the airport.
These links will allow people to schedule their own appointments and to fill out the online consent form and pre-screening form.
Beginning immediately, people can call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264, and someone will assist them in making the appointment and filling out the online consent form and pre-screening form.
Health officials said they are calling the people who are on the wait list and are signing them up for appointments at upcoming clinics.
Those coming to weekly clinics at the Fischer Theatre through April 8 still need to bring consent forms and pre-screening forms with them. Only the other future clinics will use online forms.
Health officials on Wednesday reported 40 new cases — four residents in their 70s, six in their 60s, six in their 50s, four in their 40s, three in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, two teens, two pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and an infant. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,573, 233 of which are active.
The Vermilion County death toll from COVID-19 remains at 118.
Other vaccine appointments now available
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics by appointment only at Village Mall in Danville.
CHRHC is one of 10 Critical Access Hospitals in Illinois supporting a pilot program to bring vaccine to underserved communities.
“We’re proud to partner with the state to ensure those who need vaccine most have an opportunity to receive it. The Village Mall storefront offers a convenient and accessible location with adequate social distancing to vaccinate more Vermilion County residents,” Kimberly Franklin, MSN, patient care manager, said. “We hope to serve several thousand people in the coming days.”
These Vermilion County vaccine clinics are by appointment only at Village Mall (inside the former Hallmark storefront). Enter through the main mall entrance near Joann Fabrics.
To register, schedule online through MyCarle.com for the fastest service.
You can also call 217-902-6100. Due to high volume, callers may experience an extended wait time. Be patient.
Sign up for text or phone notification when new appointments become available at carle.org.
Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of individuals in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
There is no cost to individuals to get a COVID vaccine. You may be asked to bring your insurance card if you have one, but you will not be turned away if you do not have insurance.
