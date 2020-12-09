In preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Vermilion County Health Department is preparing with freezers to “house the vaccines when they get here,” electrical work, other supplies, equipment and personnel costs, according to Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
The Vermilion County Board Monday night approved a budget amendment and appropriation for the items. Baughn said the grant funds are going in and then going straight out of the budget for the expenditures.
The health department received $247,000 in grant funds for needs arising from COVID-19 and relating to continued prevention, contact tracing, protective equipment such as masks and syringes for vaccinations, temporary clinics such as tented areas, specialized storage for vaccines and associated issues. Funds needed to be budgeted for the new 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The board also approved $371,993, also expected to be reimbursed by COVID grant money, for a fly over for property assessments; $100 in additional payment to election judges for hazard pay due to available funding; and $62,000 for an additional felony attorney in the public defender’s office for two felony courtrooms being created due to a backlog of felony cases.
According to Supervisor of Assessments Matt Long, the last fly over occurred in March 2018.
“This new flight will give us better resolution in the rural areas of the county and allow assessors to reassess and pick up new structures without physically going out to view the property. This will basically allow them to work from home/office and given everything that is going on with COVID, will be good for both the township assessors and the homeowners,” according to Long.
The county board also approved a $136,189 budget amendment for the state’s attorney’s office for salary, insurance/life-health and supplies for the new Vermilion County Children’s Advocacy Center. The expenses are to be reimbursed by a Victims of Crime Act grant and Department of Children and Family Services grant funds.
In other business Monday, the county board heard there will be work in front of the Vermilion County Administration Building and at the Vermilion County War Museum to expand the Revolutionary War Memorial/Minute Man Statue.
Newly elected Vermilion County Board members also were sworn in by Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy. Larry Baughn was re-elected board chairman and Craig Golden was re-elected vice chairman.
