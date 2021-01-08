The City of Danville has announced that starting Monday, Jan. 11, there will be a temporary closure of Country Club Drive from Old Ottawa Road. The temporary closure is for work associated with the Northwest Sanitary Sewer Service Area Reconstruction Project.
This closure will last approximately three days. During the closure, access to Old Ottawa Road will be via Denvale Drive.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and follow detour signage.
