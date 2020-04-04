DANVILLE — After not having met for two weeks, due to a canceled meeting and a fifth Tuesday in March, Danville City Council aldermen will meet Tuesday night remotely in a teleconference.
Public input and live meeting audio streaming for the 6 p.m. April 7 meeting will be provided on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Anyone may listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. The public comments will be read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
The audio recording also will be posted on the city's website following the meeting.
The council will consider:
— Amending the resolution regarding where Community Development Block Grant funds will come from in the city budget for the Griffin Street and CSX railroad crossing improvements.
— Amending the resolutions regarding Harrison Street improvement agreements to indicate the CDBG budget line item to pay for the sidewalk, curb and gutter, lighting and parking lot work.
— Adopting a citizen participation plan for community development block programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and approving a new five-year Community Development Block Grant consolidated plan.
— There also will be an update to the city's Declaration of Local State of Emergency COVID-19.
In other city news, city parks are now closed due to the coronavirus, with basketball rims taken down or made unusable, tennis and volleyball nets removed, playgrounds and pavilions and shelters also blocked off and posted with signs not to be used, in addition to the skateboard park closed at Douglas Park and restrooms at parks locked.
Also, there is a survey now on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org for businesses to register their business hours and other information for the public on the Danville Coronavirus Response Hub.
In addition, the deadline to submit rental registration forms and fees for the city's rental registration program is extended due to city hall being closed due to COVID-19.
Citizens are encouraged to mail the forms and fees to the Legal Department, 17 W. Main St., Danville, IL 61832 or call (217) 431-2296 with questions.
