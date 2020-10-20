DANVILLE — One alderman said he’s “uncomfortable” with the city taking over sanitary sewer lines from the Danville Sanitary District without any further compensation.
The Danville City Council tonight will consider approving an intergovernmental agreement with the sanitary district for providing transfer of the district’s assets to the city. The council’s Public Works Committee last week voted 5-1 on the transfer, with alderman Mike O’Kane voting against it.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. via teleconference, with a link on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments are due to the city clerk at cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. today.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said “we will be taking over all the lines they own inside the city limits.”
“We’re inheriting stuff that is 100 years old,” O’Kane said. “What income are we getting from this that’s going to offset this?”
Carpenter said the sanitary district owns the collection system, including in Vermilion Heights and majority on the city’s south side.
“We are still collecting the fees from that,” he said.
Carpenter said the two options are to accept the transfer or have the sanitary district continue to own the lines and give revenue to them instead.
He also responded that those lines likely will need to be replaced in 10-20 years, in response to a question from O’Kane. However, he said the annual $400,000 will maintain the lines.
“I almost feel they should pay us a little bit for taking it off their hands,” O’Kane said.
City Engineer Sam Cole said in consideration of the transfer, the sanitary district and city are two government entities serving the same people. These assets are dealt with and funded by the same people whether owned by the district or city, he said.
Cole said the best way to serve the public is aligning all collection system assets with the city and having the sanitary district manage the interceptor sewers and treatment.
He added this is about best serving people in the long run.
“We’ve been receiving this $400,000 for years,” said Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
He said former city employees Doug Ahrens and David Schnelle, now with the sanitary district, would tell the aldermen the city has been receiving millions of dollars for decades.
The council also will consider tonight approving the purchase and installation of a reconditioned transit engine for $56,366 from Cummins Crosspoint of Normal, Ill., for a city bus.
In Danville Mass Transit news, the downtown transfer center is open now due to the colder weather. Buses are being treated by Newton’s every other week; a decision also will be need to be made about collecting fares again. Coronavirus funds currently offset no fares being collected.
In other business, the council will consider:
- Approving a downtown Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application for 119-123 N. Vermilion St. The $50,000 grant would go to Danville Renaissance Enterprises with investors Gordon Thoennes, Peter Blackmon, Jack Walsh, Joe Sermersheim and Rob Black, for roof and rehab work of facade repair, doors, painting and also patio work for 123 N. Vermilion St. tenant Alpha Omega Counseling Services. Investment is estimated at almost $210,000. City officials said $8,000 to $10,000 already was given to the group for demolition of part of the building due to it collapsing. The building has three addresses, with it being off the mid-block alley in the 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
- Extending the city’s franchise agreement with Comcast due to further negotiations.
- Approving a $24,812 contract with Springfield Electric for outdoor lighting equipment for the Ellsworth Park redevelopment project.
- Authorizing purchase of property from the Vermilion County Trustee.
- Purchasing a 2019 dump truck for $113,282 from Rahn Equipment.
- A special-use permit and rezoning request at 701 and 703 E. Williams St., a vacant building at the northeast intersection of Anderson and East Williams streets, from I1 light industrial to B1 neighborhood business zoning for a neighborhood convenience store.
- Authorizing agreement for provision of electricity for city-owned buildings, facilities and streetlights; and amending terms of electric franchise agreement with Ameren Illinois.
