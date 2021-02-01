DANVILLE — The Danville City Council tonight will consider approving a contract to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for the Danville Fire Department.
The cost is $360,812 for 45 Scott SCBA, 45 SCBA masks, 90 SCBA bottles, two rapid intervention team packs and supporting equipment to be purchased from Municipal Emergency Services. Funding comes from an Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
Also tonight, the city council will act on authorizing an application requesting up to $75,000 under Round 5 of the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Abandoned Properties Program.
The funding would be used for acquiring, demolishing and greening of abandoned residential properties in the target area of East Main Street, along that corridor and in the adjacent neighborhoods.
The council also will hear a presentation by East Central Illinois Community Action CEO Odette Hyatt-Watson.
According to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., there is no action yet on new a corporation counsel for the city.
In other business, the council will consider:
- Budget amendments for the police department, information technology and finance division.
- Accepting and placing on file the Danville Public Building Commission audit.
- Reappointing Scott Dowers and John Spezia to the David S. Palmer Arena board.
The city council will meet at 6 tonight, Feb. 2, via YouTube live streaming services. The link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. today to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
