DANVILLE – Following recommended approvals by the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission, the Danville City Council next week is expected to act on special-use permits for a large ground solar energy system, cannabis cultivation center, retail gun shop, and a bar.
Aqua Illinois and Sol Systems are again requesting a special-use permit for 1300 W. Fairchild St., zoned AG agriculture, for a solar panel project. Sol Systems’ proposal failed to receive a majority city council vote last year.
The 1.6 megawatt AC project of about 7,000 solar panels on eight acres near Aqua’s water treatment plant has an increased setback from 150 feet to keep a minimum 200 feet of wooded buffer, 10 foot of additional vegetative buffer, fixed solar panels tilted south and 10 feet tall privacy fence behind the vegetative buffer. The fence had been previously proposed at 7 feet.
Neighbor concerns have related to seeing the unsightly solar panels near their residences, and the potential for property value decreases.
Aqua officials say the project will help Aqua avoid raising rates as often.
The council also will consider special-use permits requested by: Green Growth Group Inc. of Chicago for property at 202-204 Eastgate Drive, zoned I2 general industrial, for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis cultivation center; Gregory Hoover for 3803 N. Vermilion St. next to Chuckin’ Clouds Vape Shop, zoned B2 highway business, to operate Greg's Gun Gallery, a retail gun shop/specialty goods store; and Garrett and Heather Pierce for 127 N. Walnut St., the former Habitat ReStore building, zoned B4 general business, for use as a bar/tavern or night club.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider approving a $915,984 contract with Champaign Signal and Lighting for intersection work at Hazel and Fairchild streets that was put on hold by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. in May 2019.
The council last year approved purchasing right-of-way and easements for the project. The cost was $1 to District 118 for 823 Hazel, $1,000 to Gerald Sooley for 11 E. Fairchild and $300 to Lance Holecz for 101 E. Fairchild St.
Outdated signal equipment and controls are to be replaced, turning movements for buses and other vehicles would be improved, the roadway would be made wider for another turn lane, pedestrian safety would be addressed and it also involves storm sewer work in the area, city officials said.
Williams last year recommended the city delay the project that was estimated to cost close to $1 million. He said at that time he wasn’t sure the project was among the highest priority projects for the city with the city’s limited funding. Funding is coming from the Midtown Tax Increment Financing District.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the project is similar to the reconstructed Jackson and Fairchild streets intersection.
Cole also said TIF funds would be used instead of motor fuel tax funds. There’s no other project identified now for those TIF funds, he added.
“This is the last major project for the campus corridor area,” Williams said.
The project was started before Cole became city engineer, and Cole now says he thinks it's better to complete it.
Between this and current agreements, there will be no money left in the TIF fund by July or August, Cole said, adding that it generates about $450,000 to $500,000 a year.
“So that will refund itself fairly quickly,” he said, also adding the city has other projects to use MFT funding on.
Cole said the start date for the project, with approval, is up to the contractor.
He expects the project could start in April. The required completion date (except landscaping/seeding work) is Aug. 17, 2020.
Other items the council is expected to act on include:
• A $58,000 contract with Thomas Excavating of Danville for the demolition of the Harwal Hotel building at 101 W. Harrison St.
• Appropriating $210,000 in motor fuel tax funds to rehabilitate the Voorhees Street bridge over lick Creek (east of Michigan Avenue) and approving project development (Phase 1) engineering services for $78,700 with Farnsworth Group of Champaign. The city has applied for $1.06 million in special bridge funding for construction and construction engineering with a 20 percent city match of $265,200 required.
• Appropriating $230,000 in motor fuel tax funds to rehabilitate the Voorhees Street bridge over East Fork Lick Creek (west of Lynch) and approving project development (Phase 1) engineering services in the amount of $78,700 with Farnsworth Group. The city has applied for $1.1 million in special bridge funding with a 20 percent local match of $291,800 required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.