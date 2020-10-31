DANVILLE — The Danville City Council next week still will consider a $29.75 a month residential sewer fee, increased from an average $16 a month fee, starting next year, but there have been some other changes to future fee increases and fee increases for businesses and buildings with multi-units.
“Through this process, we have considered input from numerous parties including large businesses, residents, rental property owners, commercial businesses, commercial property owners and council members,” according to City Engineer Sam Cole. “We believe that these changes will lessen the impact to small business and large customers alike while distributing the costs fairly and providing the needed revenue to address ongoing storm sewer and sanitary sewer problems throughout our community. It’s not perfect, as nothing is, but this is well on its way.”
Summary of storm, sanitary sewer fee proposed changes:
— City officials have changed the language from 5,000 gallons per Single Family Residence to 5,236 gallons (7 CCF; 1 CCF = 100 cubic feet). This is to assist in easily converting data from the water utility to the city’s billing process.
— The effect of item 1 is that the surcharge rate (cost per 1,000 gallons) went down from $5.95 to $5.68. This means that for every 1,000 gallons of use above that included in the base charge, a customer would pay an extra $5.68 rather than $5.95. This will be a 4.5 percent decrease in the rate paid by large customer from that initially proposed.
— Revised commercial, institutional/governmental and industrial minimum charges to $42.50 rather than $59.50. This was a result of changing usage allowance in the base charge from 10,000 gallons to 7,480 gallons (10 CCF). The city also provides an opportunity for non-residential users to get a rate reduction to the residential rate if they meet certain typical single-family residential characteristics as provided in the ordinance.
— The multi-unit rate is reduced to $17 from $17.85 per unit by including 4 CCF (2,992 gallons) in the base charge and prorating it to the 7 CCF (5,236 gallons) included in a single family home.
— The city has provided an exemption from charges on water used for certain watering an irrigation provided that that usage is separately metered by the water utility.
— Changed the annual increase from 5 percent to $1 per month each year for single-family residential. All increases for other users will be pro-rated respectively as laid out in the ordinance. All user charges shall be subject to automatic annual increases for a four-year period. The Single Family Residential Minimum Monthly Base User Charge shall be subject to an automatic $1 per month annual increase beginning on April 1, 2022.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference, with the link on the city’s website at cityofdanville.org.
